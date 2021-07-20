WATCH LIVE: Scott press briefing

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Governor Phil Scott and administration officials will hold their weekly media briefing Tuesday afternoon.

Watch live at 12 p.m. on WCAX.com. Click here to view in a new browser window or watch above.

Officials are expected to provide the latest cases counts and data modeling for the state. They are also expected to comment on the growth of the delta variant in some parts of the country where vaccinations have lagged. Last week, Los Angeles resumer a mask mandate for some indoor spaces. So far, Vermont has rep[orted about five cases of the delta variant.

About 83.2% of Vermonters have now received at least on COVID vaccination.

As of Monday, Vermont health officials reported 12 new coronavirus cases for a total of 24,579. There have been a total of 259 deaths. The state’s percent positive seven-day average is 1.2%. A total of 408,829 people have been tested, and 24,145 have recovered.

