Advertisement

Watertown, NY says no to marijuana sales despite NY legalization

File photo
File photo
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (AP) - Lawmakers in Watertown voted to keep retail marijuana shops from opening in the northern New York city.

WWNY-TV reports that the city council opted Watertown out of New York’s new marijuana legalization law after a marathon public hearing Monday night. New York approved a legalization bill in March that will allow sales of recreational-use cannabis. Sales are expected to begin next year.

But the state law allows local governments to pass stricter rules on marijuana use and to prohibit retail dispensaries.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Vermont man killed in Danby crash
Courtesy: Janet Kight Porter
Flooding causes washouts in southern Vermont
Avery Powell
Avery Powell says goodbye to WCAX
File photo
Alburgh home damaged by neighbor’s fireworks
Police identify man found dead in Bethel

Latest News

Dairy goats stand in a barn at Joneslan Farm, May 13, 2021, in Hyde Park, Vt. The farm sold its...
Family farm swaps cows for goats amid changed dairy industry
Vermont Governor Phil Scott and administration officials will hold their weekly media briefing...
WATCH LIVE: Scott press briefing
Blue Origin rocket
Local space experts say Bezos launch could inspire the next generation
Tuesday is a big day for all those space lovers out there. Billionaire and Amazon founder Jeff...
Local space experts say Bezos launch could inspire the next generation