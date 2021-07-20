Watertown, NY says no to marijuana sales despite NY legalization

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (AP) - Lawmakers in Watertown voted to keep retail marijuana shops from opening in the northern New York city.

WWNY-TV reports that the city council opted Watertown out of New York’s new marijuana legalization law after a marathon public hearing Monday night. New York approved a legalization bill in March that will allow sales of recreational-use cannabis. Sales are expected to begin next year.

But the state law allows local governments to pass stricter rules on marijuana use and to prohibit retail dispensaries.

