Wildlife Watch: Hinesburg Town Forest offers self-guided tour

By Ike Bendavid
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - A new self-guided tour of the Hinesburg Town Forest showcases the state’s efforts to create responsible forest management practices.

Our Ike Bendavid spoke with Ethan Tapper, the Chittenden County Forester with the Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation, and Andrea Shortsleeve, a habitat biologist with the Department of Fish & Wildlife.

