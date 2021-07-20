BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for northern New York and all of Vermont until 11PM Tuesday night. A line of showers and thunderstorms will move through our region this evening with the potential for strong, damaging winds and hail. These storms will move east of our region by midnight, with the chance of lingering showers through the start of the day on Wednesday.

Wednesday will start out with cloudy skies and the chance for a few showers. It will be a cooler day by Wednesday afternoon with some gradual clearing and temperatures in the mid 70s. Temperatures will be a bit warmer over southern Vermont, closer to 80. Thursday is shaping up to be a nice day with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Heading into the end of the week, we have a chance for a couple of showers on Friday, but clearing up again by Saturday. The first half of the weekend will feature mostly sunny skies and highs near 80. Clouds and showers return for Sunday and Monday. Highs to start the week will be in the upper 70s.

