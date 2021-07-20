BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Tuesday, everyone! We have another active weather day ahead of us. There will be a mix of sun & clouds today, and temperatures will be near normal (normal high in Burlington this time of year is 83°). But a frontal system will be swooping down from the north, and that will be firing up showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon, and especially in the evening. There could be some locally heavy downpours, strong wind gusts, and frequent lightning.

There will also be a haze in the air due to smoke in the upper atmosphere coming all the way here from the forest fires in the western U.S.

Everything will settle down tonight with just a few, scattered showers. Those showers will persist into Wednesday with a chance for just a thunderstorm or two. Temperatures will be only topping out in the low-to-mid 70s.

Thursday is looking like a nice day with sunshine, dry conditions, and seasonably cool temperatures. Friday will be just about the same, but a passing, small disturbance could touch off a few showers.

The weekend will start out very nice with a MAX Advantage day on Saturday. There will be lots of sunshine and it will be a little warmer with comfortable humidity.

Sunday will start out with some sunshine, but then there will be a chance for showers again later in the day as another frontal system starts to come through. That will persist into the start of next week, too.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be monitoring those thunderstorms later today, and we will keep you up-to-the-minute with the latest, on-air and online. -Gary

