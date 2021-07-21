Brattleboro reports $200K plus in damage from weekend storm

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (AP) - The town of Brattleboro is reporting more than $200,000 in damage to roads and bridges from a weekend rainstorm.

The Brattleboro Reformer reports that an initial assessment was completed on Sunday. Public Works Director Steve Barrett says he plans to meet with representatives from the Vermont Agency of Transportation to discuss what to do next. He says the increased intensity of storms and large rainfall amounts “raise havoc on the old stormwater systems.”

He says crews were making repairs on Hinesburg Road, Melchen Road, and Akley Road on Monday, stabilizing some areas that washed out.

