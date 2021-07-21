Advertisement

Brattleboro reports $200K plus in damage from weekend storm

Courtesy Janet Kight Porter
Courtesy Janet Kight Porter(Janet Kight Porter)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (AP) - The town of Brattleboro is reporting more than $200,000 in damage to roads and bridges from a weekend rainstorm.

The Brattleboro Reformer reports that an initial assessment was completed on Sunday. Public Works Director Steve Barrett says he plans to meet with representatives from the Vermont Agency of Transportation to discuss what to do next. He says the increased intensity of storms and large rainfall amounts “raise havoc on the old stormwater systems.”

He says crews were making repairs on Hinesburg Road, Melchen Road, and Akley Road on Monday, stabilizing some areas that washed out.

Related Stories:

Crews work to repair flood-ravaged roads in southern Vermont

Flooding causes washouts in southern Vermont

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Police investigate fight in Essex Junction
The view from Barre Town Monday.
Northeast air quality impacted by western wildfires
Gov. Phil Scott and administration officials at Tuesday's briefing.
As US COVID cases rise, health officials say 83.2% Vt. vax rate offers protection
A tree down in Shelburne
Strong storms tear through Chittenden County
File photo
Israeli PM vows to ‘act aggressively’ over Ben & Jerry’s ban

Latest News

Mt. Lafayette/File
Florida family could be fined for rescue on Mount Lafayette
File photo
COVID-19 infections surpass 100,000 in New Hampshire
New Hampshire Fish and Game officials are warning of fast-moving streams and rivers and high...
NH warns of fast-moving rivers, streams as body is recovered
NCSS mental health worker Sam Weber at work with the St. Albans Police
Embedded mental health worker plays key role for St. Albans Police