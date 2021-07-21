Advertisement

Burlington beaches closed due to algae warning

Leddy Beach/File
Leddy Beach/File(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Several Burlington beaches are among the dozen or so closed around the state because of cyanobacteria blooms.

Officials say that includes North Beach, Leddy, and Texaco. As of our last update from the city, Oakledge beaches are open, however, E. coli results are a little higher than usual at Blanchard Beach in Oakledge after the heavy rains, but still fall below EPA standards.

Click here to view the state’s Cyanobacteria Tracker.

