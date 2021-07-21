Burlington to start new safety escort program

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Do you feel unsafe walking in downtown Burlington at night?

The Burlington Business and Community Organization is creating a program to try and change that.

It’s developing what it calls the the safety escort program. It will provide on-call safety escorts in the general downtown area from 10 p.m. to 3:00 a.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

WCAX News learns that the program will be staffed by a reputable community-focused security service and local volunteers.

The escorts will walk people to their cars, buildings, hotels, or workplaces. The service will have a special focus on supporting retail and nightlife employees.

