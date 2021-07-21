Advertisement

Cocaine disguised as cake seized from vehicle in Maine

This undated photo provided by the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency shows a marble cake which...
This undated photo provided by the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency shows a marble cake which contained about 2 pounds of cocaine, and cash, seized from a vehicle in Gardiner, Maine. A New York man and a Maine woman are facing charges, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, after the cocaine disguised as a cake was seized from their vehicle, authorities said. (Maine Drug Enforcement Agency via AP)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNDATED (AP) - The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency says a New York man and a Maine woman tried to disguise cocaine as a cake.

Acting on a tip, police stopped the car on I-295 in Gardiner on Tuesday, and a drug-sniffing dog found 4 pounds of cocaine worth $200,000.

Half of the cocaine was disguised as a marble cake that was actually made of cocaine with coffee grounds used to cover up the scent.

The two were arrested on drug charges. It’s unknown if they have an attorney.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

A tree down in Shelburne
Strong storms tear through Chittenden County
Police investigate fight in Essex Junction
The view from Barre Town Monday.
Northeast air quality impacted by western wildfires
Gov. Phil Scott and administration officials at Tuesday's briefing.
As US COVID cases rise, health officials say 83.2% Vt. vax rate offers protection
File photo
Israeli PM vows to ‘act aggressively’ over Ben & Jerry’s ban

Latest News

Vermont needs more child care spots for infants and toddlers, and an organization giving grants...
Demand for Vermont child care grants exceeds available funds
Courtesy: Williamstown Public Safety
Lightning blamed for fire at Williamstown gun range
Butternut Hill Road in Waitsfield on Wednesday morning.
Rain washes out road in Waitsfield
Green Mountain Transit unionized drivers authorize strike
Green Mountain Transit unionized drivers authorize strike