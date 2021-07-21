Advertisement

COVID-19 infections surpass 100,000 in New Hampshire

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The number of people testing positive for the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic has surpassed 100,000 in New Hampshire as the number of daily new cases continues to rise.

The state announced 61 new cases Tuesday, bringing the total to 100,025, or just over 7% of the state’s population. One new death was announced, for a total of 1,384.

Health officials announced the state’s first case of COVID-19 on March 2, 2020, after a hospital employee who had traveled to Italy tested positive.

