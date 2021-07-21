Advertisement

Officials investigate fire at Williamstown gun range

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 7:00 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WILLIAMSTOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - Fire officials are investigating after an evening fire at a Vermont shooting range.

According to Williamstown crews, they responded to a structure fire at the Boonie Club on Grandview Road Tuesday night.

They say the roof started to collapse and the flames were fully involved when they arrived.

Several area fire departments helped fight the fire.

We’re told it is still under investigation now.

