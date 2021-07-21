Advertisement

Flew the coop: Search for escaped desert hawk continues

File photo
(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUECHEE, Vt. (AP) - Workers at a nature sanctuary in Vermont are searching for a desert hawk that escaped over a week ago.

The Valley News reports the bird, named Paige, was born in captivity and was among a small number of birds that staff at the Vermont Institute of Natural Science in Quechee train for public demonstrations. The female Harris’s hawk escaped on July 13 during a training session.

The staff were following a signal from a tracking device on the bird, but it went dead a day after she flew away. On-site programs director Chris Collier said he hopes she is in the area and returns soon.

