Florida family could be fined for rescue on Mount Lafayette

LINCOLN, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire Fish & Game Department says a family of ill-prepared hikers from Florida had to be rescued from Mount Lafayette. And the agency is recommending that they be billed for the “preventable rescue.”

Officials said two adults and their two children vastly underestimated the time needed to complete the Falling Waters-Old Bridle Path Loop and ended up in the dark without lights or water late Monday.

The group made it to the trailhead with assistance at 2 a.m. Tuesday.

