Advertisement

Florida family could be fined for rescue on Mount Lafayette

Mt. Lafayette/File
Mt. Lafayette/File(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire Fish & Game Department says a family of ill-prepared hikers from Florida had to be rescued from Mount Lafayette. And the agency is recommending that they be billed for the “preventable rescue.”

Officials said two adults and their two children vastly underestimated the time needed to complete the Falling Waters-Old Bridle Path Loop and ended up in the dark without lights or water late Monday.

The group made it to the trailhead with assistance at 2 a.m. Tuesday.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Police investigate fight in Essex Junction
The view from Barre Town Monday.
Northeast air quality impacted by western wildfires
Gov. Phil Scott and administration officials at Tuesday's briefing.
As US COVID cases rise, health officials say 83.2% Vt. vax rate offers protection
A tree down in Shelburne
Strong storms tear through Chittenden County
File photo
Israeli PM vows to ‘act aggressively’ over Ben & Jerry’s ban

Latest News

Courtesy Janet Kight Porter
Brattleboro reports $200K plus in damage from weekend storm
File photo
COVID-19 infections surpass 100,000 in New Hampshire
New Hampshire Fish and Game officials are warning of fast-moving streams and rivers and high...
NH warns of fast-moving rivers, streams as body is recovered
NCSS mental health worker Sam Weber at work with the St. Albans Police
Embedded mental health worker plays key role for St. Albans Police