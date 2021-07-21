Advertisement

Former US speedskater launches bid to unseat Stefanik

Bridie Farrell
Bridie Farrell(Photo provided)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Former U.S. speed skater Bridie Farrell is joining the race for New York’s District 21 Congressional seat.

The Democrat announced her plans to challenge Republican Elise Stefanik in a video Wednesday. “I am North Country born and raised,” Farrell said in the video, adding that she would not “divide people for political gain.”

Farrell has fought in recent years against sexual abuse and exploitation against young people, including pushing for New York’s Child Victims Act passed in 2019, which increased the statute of limitations on abuse claims.

In 2013, the Olympic hopeful came forward about being sexually abused when she was 15. She filed a lawsuit last year against the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee, US Speedskating, and her alleged abuser, four-time Olympian Andy Gabel.

In a statement, Stefanik spokesman Alex DeGrasse called Farrell a “Far-Left New York City Democrat” that would “rubber-stamp the reckless policies of Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, and Andrew Cuomo.”

Farrell, a Warren County resident, joins a growing field of Democrats vying for Rep. Stefanik’s seat including Matt Putorti from Whitehall and Ezra Watson of Wilton.

