Green Mountain Transit unionized drivers authorize strike

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Urban drivers at Green Mountain Transit in Burlington are going on strike.

The union voted to reject an offer from GMT and authorized a strike. They say GMT management came into negotiations with the group with “heavy handed tactics, refusing an initial offer of the union to merely discuss wages that was made in March of 2021.”

The union says they are also trying to get changes to the company’s time-off policy.

No word yet on when the strike could happen.

