Investors with questionable records want to buy five Vt. nursing homes. Will the state let them?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Out-of-state investors with a questionable track record are looking into buying nursing homes that hold more than 500 of Vermont’s 2,900 nursing home beds, according to a new report in Seven Days.

Last fall, two members of the group began managing the homes — Burlington Health & Rehab and similarly named homes in Bennington, Berlin, Springfield and St. Johnsbury — through a contract with their current owner, Genesis Healthcare, a corporate Goliath. Now they are awaiting state regulators’ permission to purchase the facilities outright.

Darren Perron spoke with Seven Day’s Derek Brouwer about his investigation.

