Kosher grocery stores drop Ben & Jerry’s over Palestinian territories decision

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Some grocery stores in the U.S. are giving Ben & Jerry’s the boot.

Several kosher grocery stores have decided to pull the Vermont brand from their shelves.

This is after the company announced it would stop doing business with a licensee in Israel that sells ice cream in Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories.

The Israeli settlements in the West Bank are considered illegal under international law.

But critics call Ben and Jerry’s decision antisemitic.

The company says its ice cream will still be sold in Israel but “through a different arrangement.”

