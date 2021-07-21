Advertisement

New prosecutor appointed in shooting of Rayshard Brooks

FILE - In this June 12, 2020, file photo from a screen grab taken from body camera video...
FILE - In this June 12, 2020, file photo from a screen grab taken from body camera video provided by the Atlanta Police Department Rayshard Brooks, right, speaks with Officer Garrett Rolfe, left, in the parking lot of a Wendy's restaurant, in Atlanta. A judge on Friday, June 4, 2021 granted a request from the district attorney in Atlanta to recuse her office from prosecuting the police officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks and instructed the state attorney general to appoint another prosecutor.(Source: Atlanta Police Department via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s attorney general has appointed the head of a prosecutors’ group to oversee the criminal case against the police officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks last year.

Attorney General Chris Carr announced Wednesday he has appointed Peter Skandalakis as substitute prosecutor in the case against Atlanta police officer Garrett Rolfe.

Skandalakis is executive director of the Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council of Georgia, a government agency that supports Georgia prosecutors.

His appointment comes after a judge last month recused another prosecutor from the case.

Brooks, who was Black, was shot after he struggled with Rolfe and another white officer who were responding to complaints that Brooks had fallen asleep in the drive-thru lane of a Wendy’s restaurant.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tree down in Shelburne
Strong storms tear through Chittenden County
Police investigate fight in Essex Junction
The view from Barre Town Monday.
Northeast air quality impacted by western wildfires
Gov. Phil Scott and administration officials at Tuesday's briefing.
As US COVID cases rise, health officials say 83.2% Vt. vax rate offers protection
File photo
Israeli PM vows to ‘act aggressively’ over Ben & Jerry’s ban

Latest News

File - In this June 11, 2021 file photo customers wear face masks in an outdoor mall with...
COVID-19 cases in US triple over 2 weeks amid misinformation
The Canadian government announced it would begin letting fully vaccinated U.S. citizens into...
Despite Canadian easing, US extends land border restrictions
After years of planning and construction, the city of South Burlington is turning a new page...
New South Burlington Library opens its doors
Sanders: Economic inequality a death sentence for the poor