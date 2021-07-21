New South Burlington Library opens its doors

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After years of planning and construction, the city of South Burlington is turning a new page with the opening of its library and City Hall and senior center-- all under one brand new roof on Market Street.

The library is much loftier and brighter than its previous locations at the high school and University Mall. And there are a lot of nooks and crannies for the public to enjoy in the new library.

There are study rooms, quiet reading space and even a 100-seat auditorium.

The space spans about 28,000-square feet between two floors.

Library Director Jennifer Murray says between the natural light and spaces for the public to gather, there’s not a single thing she doesn’t like.

“The city of South Burlington is one of the larger cities in Vermont and it has not had a downtown, it hasn’t had its own public library that represents the population. And so this was a great merging of having a downtown and creating a new library that can be all the things that we heard about from focus groups and people want to have in their community,” Murray said.

Across the way from the library-- the new City Hall and senior center. Those are not open to the public quite yet.

That’s where you can find the city manager, planning and zoning, parks and rec, and the city clerk.

All in all, the project budget was $21.8 million. The section of the building for City Hall and the senior center is about 22,000-square feet.

The library had a soft opening on Monday, but on Friday there are grand opening celebrations taking place. City officials encourage people to drop by, 4:30-8 p.m.

As for the old space attached to the fire department, there are plans in the works for that to be handed off to the South Burlington School District.

