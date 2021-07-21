NH warns of fast-moving rivers, streams as body is recovered

GREENVILLE, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire Fish and Game officials are warning of fast-moving streams and rivers and high water levels as a woman’s body was recovered from the Souhegan River in Greenville.

Officials warned that rivers are “high and dangerous” after recent heavy rainfall.

The woman’s body was spotted on Tuesday, a day after she went missing.

Foul play is not suspected.

