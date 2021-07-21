Paul Smith’s College celebrates 75 years
PAUL SMITHS, N.Y. (WCAX) - Paul Smith’s College is celebrating 75 years as the College of the Adirondacks.
The college’s first class was held in 1946.
Now, the college offers two and four-year degrees in environmental sciences, hospitality, forestry, business, and a new Master’s degree in natural resource management.
To celebrate, there will be a golf tournament for alumni reunion weekend this weekend, an ice cream social, silent auction and live music.
Senator Dan Stec officially proclaimed July 18-25 as Paul Smith’s College 75th Anniversary Celebration.
