Paul Smith’s College celebrates 75 years

PAUL SMITHS, N.Y. (WCAX) - Paul Smith’s College is celebrating 75 years as the College of the Adirondacks.

The college’s first class was held in 1946.

Now, the college offers two and four-year degrees in environmental sciences, hospitality, forestry, business, and a new Master’s degree in natural resource management.

To celebrate, there will be a golf tournament for alumni reunion weekend this weekend, an ice cream social, silent auction and live music.

Senator Dan Stec officially proclaimed July 18-25 as Paul Smith’s College 75th Anniversary Celebration.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.