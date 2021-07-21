Advertisement

Rain washes out road in Waitsfield

Butternut Hill Road in Waitsfield on Wednesday morning.(WCAX)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAITSFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Waitsfield is declaring a state of emergency after heavy rains caused damage to a road.

Heavy rains and rushing water wiped out Butternut Hill Road and several culverts, leaving 20 people stranded.

Crews worked Wednesday morning shipping dirt and sand across town to create a temporary road so people could leave their homes.

Emergency management says it could be a while before the dirt road is totally rebuilt.

“They’ll get the basic road for essential services in fairly quickly. But it’ll be weeks, maybe months until that road is back in shape with the proper culverts and shape, before it’s back to normal it’ll probably be a month, six weeks,” said Fred Messer, the Waitsfield emergency management director.

The state of emergency allows the town to get help from the state to pay for the road repairs.

