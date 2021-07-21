Summer Storm tears through Chittenden County

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -

It began with the dark skies over Lake Champlain just before 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

On St. Paul street, a massive tree fell right over and landed on two cars. We spoke to one of those car owners, who was quite surprised.

“I came home and I saw the big tree in the road and I knew that was right where we parked,” said Jill Savage of Burlington.

On Hungerford Terrace in Burlington off of Pearl Street, wind caused a large tree branch to snap off and lower power lines on two cars as well. Firefighters and Burlington Electric to responded to the scene.

“The branch came and landed on some power lines, they didn’t break but it sagged em down and made it fairly dangerous for the people around here, said Lt. Phil Luedee of the Burlington Fire Department.

Another problem this evening was flooding, seen here partially on Isham street.

On Lakeside Avenue, cars were unable to drive at all. The policeman on duty told us it was at 2 and a half feet by 9p.m., but was as high as a car earlier Tuesday. Some folks even got stuck in the water and had to jump their car.

Electric crews are out now working to restore power throughout the area.

