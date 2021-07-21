Trail of white paint leads police to burglar

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A woman will be in court Wednesday after police say she broke into a Burlington business and left a trail of white paint behind her.

It happened early Tuesday morning downtown.

Police say they got a call someone dropped a large amount of white paint outside the building and left footprints all over the floors, while they stole a defibrillator and graffitied the walls.

Police say they later found 32-year-old Ashley Martin covered in white paint and pushing a stolen moped on the sidewalk.

Officers say she had a warrant out for her arrest for simple assault and lewd and lascivious conduct and that she resisted arrest and kicked police.

She’ll be in court Wednesday to answer to new charges, including burglary and possession of stolen property.

