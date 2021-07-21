Vermont to get $60M in opioid settlement with drug distributors

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont will receive about $60 million from a settlement with opioid distributors.

The anticipated agreement comes with three main distributors sued last year-- Cardinal, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen-- and with Johnson & Johnson.

The settlement will resolve the claims of states and local governments across the country, including those in the Green Mountain State. Vermont’s portion of the $26 billion national settlement is about $60 million.

Attorney General T.J. Donovan says 157 Vermonters died of opioid overdoses in 2020, a 38% increase from the 114 deaths in 2019.

