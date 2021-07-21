Advertisement

Vermont to get $60M in opioid settlement with drug distributors

Vermont will receive about $60 million from a settlement with opioid distributors.
Vermont will receive about $60 million from a settlement with opioid distributors.(WTAP)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont will receive about $60 million from a settlement with opioid distributors.

The anticipated agreement comes with three main distributors sued last year-- Cardinal, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen-- and with Johnson & Johnson.

The settlement will resolve the claims of states and local governments across the country, including those in the Green Mountain State. Vermont’s portion of the $26 billion national settlement is about $60 million.

Attorney General T.J. Donovan says 157 Vermonters died of opioid overdoses in 2020, a 38% increase from the 114 deaths in 2019.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tree down in Shelburne
Strong storms tear through Chittenden County
Police investigate fight in Essex Junction
The view from Barre Town Monday.
Northeast air quality impacted by western wildfires
Gov. Phil Scott and administration officials at Tuesday's briefing.
As US COVID cases rise, health officials say 83.2% Vt. vax rate offers protection
File photo
Israeli PM vows to ‘act aggressively’ over Ben & Jerry’s ban

Latest News

The U.S. is extending the closure of its land borders, despite news that Canada will open its...
Despite Canadian easing, US extends land border restrictions
SBL
New South Burlington Library, City Hall open for business
Butternut Hill Road in Waitsfield on Wednesday morning.
Rain washes out road in Waitsfield
Vermont needs more child care spots for infants and toddlers, and an organization giving grants...
Demand for Vermont child care grants exceeds available funds