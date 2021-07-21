BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It was another dreary day in most spots across our region on Wednesday with gray skies and spotty showers. We’ll start clearing out the clouds later Wednesday night as high pressure starts to nose into the region, with some sunshine returning on Thursday. A weak frontal boundary will make its way through our region by Wednesday afternoon which could bring a few isolated showers, but most locations look to remain dry. Temperatures will start to warm up as well with highs heading into the mid to upper 70s.

Another frontal boundary will move through on Friday morning that will bring a few more showers and mostly cloudy skies. The system is expected to move through quickly which should bring a return to some sun for the second half of the day. High pressure will continue to build into the region for the start of the weekend. Saturday is looking nice with partly sunny skies and afternoon highs in the upper 70s. Clouds and showers are likely to return on Sunday though, putting a damper on the second half of the weekend.

The start of next week will be mainly dry with partly sunny skies, but still a bit unsettled. Plan on the chance of a shower or two on Monday, and a chance for a few thunderstorms on Wednesday. Highs through the middle of next week will be in the upper 70s.

