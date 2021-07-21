BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Hump Day, everyone! After a smoky and stormy Tuesday, things will be a lot more tranquil today. The smoky air is gone, so there will not be the air quality issues that we had yesterday. There will still be some scattered showers today, and maybe an isolated thunderstorm or two, but nothing like the line of severe thunderstorms that came through here on Tuesday. It will be cooler than normal by about 10 degrees (normal high in Burlington is 83°) today.

Skies will clear out tonight, and we are headed for a day with lots of sunshine on Thursday, although there could still be a few showers in the Northeast Kingdom and northern NH.

A fast-moving clipper system will bring another round of showers on Friday, mainly during the early part of the day. There may be some sunny breaks late in the day.

The weekend will start out with lots of sunshine and warmer temperatures for Saturday, but it will end up wet with yet another frontal system moving in with some rain shower activity. The wet weather will last through Sunday night and into Monday before ending late in the day. Tuesday is looking dry at this point.

Take MAX Advantage of those sunny times, and continue to dodge those rain drops when they are around. -Gary

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.