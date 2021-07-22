2 Men arrested after cocaine bust at South Burlington hotel

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington Police have arrested two men after $28,000 worth of cocaine was left behind in their hotel room.

Police say Cortez Jerome Campbell, 26, of Catonsville, Maryland and Michael Rogers Jr., 26 of Randallstown, Maryland were arrested Tuesday on cocaine trafficking charges.

Police say both Campbell and Rogers were staying at the La Quinta Inn and Suites on Williston Road and when they asked for a room change, hotel housekeeping found 298 grams of packaged cocaine left behind.

Both Campbell and Rogers are behind bars.



