Cyanobacteria again closes some Burlington beaches

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Cyanobacteria blooms on Thursday again closed some Burlington beaches.

Signs were up at North Beach and the blue-green blooms were on the shore. Texaco and Leddy beaches were also closed.

Burlington Public Works says that this isn’t necessarily due to the recent storms, it’s more the hot water and mostly calm weather along with years of issues.

“Algae blooms are mostly driven by this chronic legacy problem as well as the other watersheds in Quebec and New York having just historically discharged more phosphorus than the lake can handle,” said Megan Moir of the City of Burlington Water Resources.

There are still some spots open to swim. The city’s website says Blanchard Beach and the Cove in Oakledge Park are open.

