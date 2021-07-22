Drug overdose deaths holding steady in New Hampshire

SALEM, N.H. (AP) - Drug overdose deaths in New Hampshire are holding steady, but Gov. Chris Sununu says it’s too soon to celebrate the state’s relative success.

A recent federal report shows overdose deaths increased in every state except New Hampshire and South Dakota in 2020.

The state medical examiner’s most recent data show 416 confirmed and two possible deaths in 2020, compared to 415 the previous year.

So far this year, there have been 214 confirmed or possible deaths.

Sununu highlighted the statistics at a news conference after he toured the Granite Recovery Center in Salem.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)