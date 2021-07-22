Advertisement

Drug overdose deaths holding steady in New Hampshire

Drug overdose deaths in New Hampshire are holding steady, but Gov. Chris Sununu says it’s too...
Drug overdose deaths in New Hampshire are holding steady, but Gov. Chris Sununu says it’s too soon to celebrate the state’s relative success.(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, N.H. (AP) - Drug overdose deaths in New Hampshire are holding steady, but Gov. Chris Sununu says it’s too soon to celebrate the state’s relative success.

A recent federal report shows overdose deaths increased in every state except New Hampshire and South Dakota in 2020.

The state medical examiner’s most recent data show 416 confirmed and two possible deaths in 2020, compared to 415 the previous year.

So far this year, there have been 214 confirmed or possible deaths.

Sununu highlighted the statistics at a news conference after he toured the Granite Recovery Center in Salem.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

A tree down in Shelburne
Strong storms tear through Chittenden County
Mt. Lafayette/File
Florida family could be fined for rescue on Mount Lafayette
Richmond man dies in fiery crash
File photo
Burlington to start new safety escort program
Trail of white paint leads police to burglar

Latest News

UVM research focuses on approach to end-of-life conversations
Betty Busch
Super Senior Betty Busch
x
Northfield teen due in court on attempted murder charges
File photo
NY legislation expands insurance coverage for cellphones