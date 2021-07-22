Experts look back on pandemic lessons learned about feeding the hungry

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The pandemic hit many areas of life, including what people put on the dinner table.

At the peak point of the pandemic, one in three Vermonters were facing some level of food insecurity, a staggering number.

One expert says it could be a few years before we are totally recovered, but in the meantime, they are trying to think ahead.

“A lot of us are one hardship away from having to access these services,” said Anna McMahon with Feeding Chittenden.

COVID-19 had many Vermonters on the hunt for food, from food lines, to mass distribution sites, to services like food shelves.

McMahon says too often, in times of crisis, food is the first thing to go.

“Food is usually the first thing that needs to be cut, people water down meals or skip them all together,” said McMahon.

So as Vermont works its way out of the COVID-19 pandemic, many are assessing the response and thinking what’s next?

“Federal programs are the most important part of the food support system in this country,” said John Sayles with the Vermont Foodbank.

Sayles says offering flexibility, increasing benefits in times of crisis, and offering easier access are all key. That means meeting people where they are, with faster federal response.

“So when we are distributing food, it’s great to be fully stocked, but we need to be in more places than just the local food shelf or mobile food site,” said Sayles.

Sayles wants range in options from drive through pickups to mobile distributions as well as range in food options.

“We need to be flexible, and we need to get closer to people,” said Sayles.

Sayles says recovery from COVID could take years before we hit pre-pandemic levels, so benefits also can’t disappear. His counterparts at the state agree.

“We still have some work to do,” said Aletha Cross, the food and nutrition program administrator with economic services.

She says the most recent data from this past May says more than half of eligible Vermonters are not receiving 3SquaresVT benefits they may be eligible to receive. So word on benefits needs to get out, but also continuing the services for those that are using them.

“Maybe some places that we want to continue certain flexibilities or assisting customers in a different way,” said Cross.

Cross adds gains in resources, like curbside food ordering and home delivery, aid in breaking the stigma around food services, and lowering the standard for help so those previously on the edge are covered.

Experts say all of this collaboration is crucial moving forward.

McMahon says to make sure everyone who is hungry is fed, all social services need to work together.

“Whether it’s food insecurity or healthcare or housing, when communities can come together and partner and make sure everyone is taken care of, it’s better for everyone,” said McMahon.

“As far as what the foodbank has done and it’s doing, is working with partners in the community, particularly with the state of Vermont. I would say we have a much closer relationship with he Agency of Human Services, Emergency Management, certainly the National Guard. So if something like this were to happen again, particularly in the near future, before memories fade before people change over, I think we would be able to jump right back into that emergency mindset pretty quickly,” said Sayles.

Sayles says while we are in recovery mode now, this issue of food insecurity will persist long after the pandemic. He recommends continuing to help out local food shelves and the foodbank as much as you can.

