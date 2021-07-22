Advertisement

Heavy rains lead to Burlington sewer overflow

Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 6:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s big rainstorm flooded roads and brought down trees, but it didn’t stop there.

Signs are now up at Blodgett Access and Perkins Pier on Lake Champlain following a combined sewer overflow.

According to the Burlington Parks, Recreation and Waterfront, the wastewater treatment plant at Pine Street had the overflow after the heavy rains.

The signs have to stay up until Thursday night at 8:30 p.m.

