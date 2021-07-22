House damaged in Pownal crash; residents injured

POWNAL, Vt. (WCAX) - A home is damaged after a car crashed into it on Route 346 in Pownal.

It happened Tuesday night.

Witnesses told police they saw a driver lose control, smash into the home and run off. The witnesses then chased him and held him on the ground until troopers came.

30-year-old Robert Viores is being charged with a DUI along with aggravated assault and gross negligent operation.

The 73-year-olds inside the home are being treated for what police say they think are non-life threatening injuries.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.