Advertisement

Man arrested for impersonating Plattsburgh cop

(VNL)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A Plattsburgh man faces charges of impersonating a police officer.

It happened Wednesday afternoon at a home on Dormitory Drive in Plattsburgh. New York State Police say Michael Furno, 52, harassed the female victim by knocking on her front door and announcing himself as a police officer to gain access.

Furno was arraigned on charges of criminal impersonation in the Plattsburgh Town Court and released on conditions.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tree down in Shelburne
Strong storms tear through Chittenden County
Mt. Lafayette/File
Florida family could be fined for rescue on Mount Lafayette
File photo
Burlington to start new safety escort program
Trail of white paint leads police to burglar
Butternut Hill Road in Waitsfield on Wednesday morning.
Rain washes out road in Waitsfield

Latest News

Aleksander Cherkasov
Northfield teen due in court on attempted murder charges
File photo
Unilever CEO: Company ‘fully committed’ to Israeli business
File photo
Pandemic lessons learned about food insecurity
The pandemic hit many areas of life, including what people put on the dinner table.
Experts look back on pandemic lessons learned about feeding the hungry