Man arrested for impersonating Plattsburgh cop

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A Plattsburgh man faces charges of impersonating a police officer.

It happened Wednesday afternoon at a home on Dormitory Drive in Plattsburgh. New York State Police say Michael Furno, 52, harassed the female victim by knocking on her front door and announcing himself as a police officer to gain access.

Furno was arraigned on charges of criminal impersonation in the Plattsburgh Town Court and released on conditions.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.