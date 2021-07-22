Man arrested for impersonating Plattsburgh cop
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A Plattsburgh man faces charges of impersonating a police officer.
It happened Wednesday afternoon at a home on Dormitory Drive in Plattsburgh. New York State Police say Michael Furno, 52, harassed the female victim by knocking on her front door and announcing himself as a police officer to gain access.
Furno was arraigned on charges of criminal impersonation in the Plattsburgh Town Court and released on conditions.
