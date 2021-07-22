Montpelier City Council does not vote on Proposed Encampment Response Policy

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) -

The debate continues over if the city of Montpelier will allow the homeless to camp city parks. The City Council met Wednesday evening to discuss the city’s encampment response policy, to decide if they should allow it.

However, after a two to three hour long meeting, the City Council decided to not vote tonight per the advice of the Montpelier Parks Commission and the Homelessness Task Force, who wanted to continue the discussion.

The two part policy proposed on Wednesday assesses the needs of both the homeless and the city. It looks at where emergency sleeping would be located when there is no shelter space, and what park staff is to do when they encounter an emergency sleeper in a location that is not approved - such as school grounds, near private property or near a public path.

The goal of this proposed policy is to protect emergency sleepers on public land, to hold a city standard, and adds boundaries for what emergency sleepers can and cannot do.

“If the shelters are open and there’s a place for someone to go, and they’re camping in a high sensitivity area,we would ask them to leave that area so they can go to a shelter that’s more appropriate and safe,” said Montpelier Homelessness Task Force staff representative Cameron Niedermayer.

The City Council also heard from members of the community about their concerns regarding the proposal. Some of these criticisms included a feeling that there was a lack of clarity on public health aspects, and a need for an outlined description of the emergency sleeper’s rights.

The next meeting will be on Aug. 18.

Until then, the Homelessness Task Force will be considering suggestions from the public and working with the parks commission to come to a decision.

