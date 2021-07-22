Advertisement

More than 100 requests for New Hampshire’s vaccine van

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - With COVID-19 infections on the rise in New Hampshire, more than 100 organizations have requested a visit from the state’s vaccination van.

Businesses, churches, community event organizers, and even neighborhoods hosting block parties can request the van, which operates as a partnership between the state and Convenient MD.

Officials said Thursday that it visited five locations and provided 50 vaccines in its first week, and that events are being scheduled through September.

But with the vaccine rate slowing statewide, Gov. Chris Sununu says there are no immediate plans to launch new initiatives.

