New Hampshire bishop accused of abusing teenage boy

A lawsuit is accusing the head of the Roman Catholic Church in New Hampshire of sexual abuse when he served as a priest in New York in the 1980s.

Bishop Peter Anthony Libasci of the Diocese of Manchester is accused in the lawsuit of abusing a male youth in 1983 and 1984. The lawsuit was filed July 14 in state Supreme Court in Suffolk County. It alleges that the boy was fondled and groped.

The diocese said it was aware of the lawsuit but that Libasci’s status remains unchanged.

