Advertisement

New Hampshire bishop accused of abusing teenage boy

File
File(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A lawsuit is accusing the head of the Roman Catholic Church in New Hampshire of sexual abuse when he served as a priest in New York in the 1980s.

Bishop Peter Anthony Libasci of the Diocese of Manchester is accused in the lawsuit of abusing a male youth in 1983 and 1984. The lawsuit was filed July 14 in state Supreme Court in Suffolk County. It alleges that the boy was fondled and groped.

The diocese said it was aware of the lawsuit but that Libasci’s status remains unchanged. 

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

A tree down in Shelburne
Strong storms tear through Chittenden County
Richmond man dies in fiery crash
Mt. Lafayette/File
Florida family could be fined for rescue on Mount Lafayette
File photo
Burlington to start new safety escort program
Trail of white paint leads police to burglar

Latest News

Raw Video: Sununu COVID briefing - July 22
Raw Video: Sununu COVID briefing - July 22
File image
More than 100 requests for New Hampshire’s vaccine van
Lebanon Fire Department officials say two firehouses are outdated and need replacement.
Lebanon considers new fire station locations; West Lebanon neighbors raise concerns
College kids return to campus in about a month. So what will the upcoming year look like during...
With more vaccinated students, what will college campuses look like this fall?