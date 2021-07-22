Advertisement

Northfield teen due in court on attempted murder charges

Aleksander Cherkasov
Aleksander Cherkasov(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - A Northfield teenager accused of running two women off the road this winter will face a Vermont judge Thursday.

Police say Aleksander Cherkasov,19, tried to use his car to run another car off a steep embankment on Turkey Hill Road in Northfield on March 20. The women were able to get out of the way in time.

Police were unable to find him until June, when U.S. Marshalls tracked him down in Mesquite, Nevada. They say his mother, Jennifer Canfield, helped him while he was on the run.

Cherkasov is scheduled to appear at the Washington County Courthouse in Barre Thursday afternoon after his extradition from Nevada. He’s charged with two counts of attempted murder.

