Advertisement

NY legislation expands insurance coverage for cellphones

File photo
File photo(Pexels)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - New Yorkers now have a less expensive way to protect their cellphones.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a bill allowing New Yorkers to use the cellphone protections their credit card, debit card or checking account may offer to customers.

Previously, state law did not allow credit or debit card issuers or banks to insure their customers’ cellphones.

“Cellphones are obviously a vital, necessary—and expensive—reality of modern life and losing or breaking one can create real financial burdens, disrupt schedules and otherwise inflict undue aggravation on New Yorkers,” Cuomo, D-New York, said in a statement. “I’m proud to sign these new consumer protections into law and allow greater choices and potentially less-expensive options to those seeking to insure their device and prevent annoyances down the line.”

The law specifically authorizes coverage to protect cellphones and other wireless communication equipment if they are damaged, lost, stolen or incur a breakdown.

According to a recent study, about 97% of U.S. adults own a cellphone.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tree down in Shelburne
Strong storms tear through Chittenden County
Mt. Lafayette/File
Florida family could be fined for rescue on Mount Lafayette
Richmond man dies in fiery crash
File photo
Burlington to start new safety escort program
Trail of white paint leads police to burglar

Latest News

x
Northfield teen due in court on attempted murder charges
Aleksander Cherkasov
Northfield teen due in court on attempted murder charges
Man arrested for impersonating Plattsburgh cop
File photo
Unilever CEO: Company ‘fully committed’ to Israeli business