NY legislation expands insurance coverage for cellphones

ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - New Yorkers now have a less expensive way to protect their cellphones.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a bill allowing New Yorkers to use the cellphone protections their credit card, debit card or checking account may offer to customers.

Previously, state law did not allow credit or debit card issuers or banks to insure their customers’ cellphones.

“Cellphones are obviously a vital, necessary—and expensive—reality of modern life and losing or breaking one can create real financial burdens, disrupt schedules and otherwise inflict undue aggravation on New Yorkers,” Cuomo, D-New York, said in a statement. “I’m proud to sign these new consumer protections into law and allow greater choices and potentially less-expensive options to those seeking to insure their device and prevent annoyances down the line.”

The law specifically authorizes coverage to protect cellphones and other wireless communication equipment if they are damaged, lost, stolen or incur a breakdown.

According to a recent study, about 97% of U.S. adults own a cellphone.

