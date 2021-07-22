Advertisement

NY releases some rent aid, but lawmakers say it’s too little

(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Jul. 22, 2021
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York state has sent out just $117,000 in coronavirus pandemic rent relief money to help bail out struggling landlords and tenants as of Thursday, and lawmakers say that is far too little.

Tenants and landlords statewide have raised alarm for weeks about the program’s failure to get out aid to vulnerable New Yorkers quickly. The Legislature plans to hold a hearing soon on the sluggish roll-out of the state’s $2 billion rent relief program.

According to U.S. Treasury data, New York until this week was the only state that hadn’t distributed any money from the federally funded rent relief program since January.

