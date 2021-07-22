Advertisement

Richmond man killed in fiery crash

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 6:11 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating after a driver is dead following a fiery crash. We’re told speed is believed to be a factor.

State police tell us the crash happened on Huntington Road in Richmond just after midnight Thursday morning.

We’re told when crews got there, they found a car in flames. Police say they found 38-year-old Ryan Yacavoni dead.

They say he was driving too fast when he left the road and hit a guardrail.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tree down in Shelburne
Strong storms tear through Chittenden County
Mt. Lafayette/File
Florida family could be fined for rescue on Mount Lafayette
File photo
Burlington to start new safety escort program
Trail of white paint leads police to burglar
Butternut Hill Road in Waitsfield on Wednesday morning.
Rain washes out road in Waitsfield

Latest News

Courtesy: Pownal Fire Dept.
House damaged in Pownal crash; residents injured
A home is damaged after a car crashed into it on Route 346 in Pownal.
House damaged in Pownal crash
Richmond man killed in fiery crash
Richmond man killed in fiery crash
The Montpelier City Council does not vote on Proposed Encampment Response Policy
Montpelier postpones vote on homeless encampments in parks