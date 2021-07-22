Richmond man killed in fiery crash

RICHMOND, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating after a driver is dead following a fiery crash. We’re told speed is believed to be a factor.

State police tell us the crash happened on Huntington Road in Richmond just after midnight Thursday morning.

We’re told when crews got there, they found a car in flames. Police say they found 38-year-old Ryan Yacavoni dead.

They say he was driving too fast when he left the road and hit a guardrail.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.