Unilever CEO: Company ‘fully committed’ to Israeli business

JERUSALEM (AP) - The chief executive of Unilever has distanced himself from the decision by the company’s Ben & Jerry’s ice cream brand to stop serving Israel’s West Bank settlements.

In a call with investors on Thursday, Alan Jope said the global consumer goods giant remains “fully committed” to doing business in Israel. But he gave no indication that Unilever would force Ben & Jerry’s to roll back its controversial decision.

The Ben & Jerry’s announcement is one of the strongest rebukes by a well-known company against Israel’s settlements, which are widely seen by the international community as illegal.

The Israeli government has condemned the decision.

