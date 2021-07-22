UVM Medical Center pushes for new outpatient surgery center

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The University of Vermont Medical Center last week asked state health care regulators for permission to begin planning a modern outpatient surgery center to replace their Fanny Allen campus facilities.

The application, filed on July 16, seeks permission to plan a project that would care for a growing population and accommodate a shift to more complex inpatient surgeries in lower-cost outpatient settings. It’s part of a multi-year plan to make a number of needed updates to key facilities.

Darren Perron spoke with UVMMC president Dr. Stephen Leffler about the ongoing Fanny Allen campus shortcomings and their vision for the new facility

