Advertisement

UVM Medical Center pushes for new outpatient surgery center

By Darren Perron
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The University of Vermont Medical Center last week asked state health care regulators for permission to begin planning a modern outpatient surgery center to replace their Fanny Allen campus facilities.

The application, filed on July 16, seeks permission to plan a project that would care for a growing population and accommodate a shift to more complex inpatient surgeries in lower-cost outpatient settings. It’s part of a multi-year plan to make a number of needed updates to key facilities.

Darren Perron spoke with UVMMC president Dr. Stephen Leffler about the ongoing Fanny Allen campus shortcomings and their vision for the new facility

Related Stories:

UVM Medical Center wants outpatient surgery center

UVM Medical Center copes with shortage of specialists, lengthy patient wait times

Return of mystery smell prompts closure of Fanny Allen operating rooms

UVM Health Network still dealing with cyberattack, mysterious smell

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tree down in Shelburne
Strong storms tear through Chittenden County
Richmond man dies in fiery crash
Mt. Lafayette/File
Florida family could be fined for rescue on Mount Lafayette
File photo
Burlington to start new safety escort program
Trail of white paint leads police to burglar

Latest News

weighitng
Vermont lawmakers to pick up education finance reform efforts this fall
close
Cyanobacteria again closes some Burlington beaches
overflow
Burlington making strides at reducing combined sewer overflows
UVM research focuses on approach to end-of-life conversations
COURT
Northfield teen charged with attempted murders pleads not guilty