Vermont State Colleges System to require COVID vaccinations for students

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont State Colleges System will require all 1,000-plus students to get the COVID-19 vaccine in order to attend school in person this fall.

They were one of the last in the state to make a decision.

A major concern is the impact on the current enrollment as the age group of traditional students is among the lowest percentage of the population getting vaccinated.

An uptick in cases and the delta variant proving to spread more widely led to some concerns.

Another reason-- living on campus in close proximity makes it easier to spread the virus.

The Vermont State Colleges System originally said they would only require the vaccine once the emergency use authorization that’s still in place was lifted.

But come this fall, all Northern Vermont University, Castleton University and Vermont Tech students must show proof of a vaccination card.

“We would indeed issue this to the institution so that it can take effect immediately so that the students have as much awareness and time to prepare as possible,” said Patty Turley of the Vermont State Colleges System.

The board says since most students return in less than 30 days and some in under two weeks, there will need to be some leeway.

It does not believe the schools will see a loss of students because of the mandate.

There will also be a religious and health exemption.

Faculty members will be encouraged to get vaccinated as well.

The Community College of Vermont is part of the VSCS, but they will not be requiring vaccination since their school is formatted for day students and not those living on campus.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.