Vt. Attorney General’s office warns of imposter scams

(HNN)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Attorney General’s office is warning about an increase in imposter scams due to more people working from home.

To date, there has already been 146 reports, and they expect to exceed last year’s numbers in 2021.

The Attorney General’s office says the top four scams right now are the; the grandparent scam, where scammers claim to be a grandchild in distress asking for money. The romance scam, where people lie about relationships online and ask for money. The puppy sale scams where scammers post photos of pets they claim are for sale. And lastly, the government scam, where scammers make threats posing as a member of law enforcement. Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan says if you think its suspicious, don’t fall for it.

“People should just use their common sense. Slow down, talk to a friend, talk to a family member. And the most important thing is that’s its ok to hang up the phone. Its ok to hang up the phone, you’re not being rude. These people are trying to scam you.”

Donovan says in 2020 vermonters lost approximently $1.5 million resulting from the 283 reports reported last year.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

