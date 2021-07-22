WATCH LIVE: As NH COVID totals pass 100K, Sununu urges vaccinations

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - Gov. Chris Sununu Thursday warned New Hampshire residents that the state is not “out of the woods” when it comes to the coronavirus and that like other states, is seeing a rise in delta variant cases.

Watch the briefing in the player above or click here for a direct link.

The state reached a grim milestone earlier this week of over 100,000 total cases since the start of the pandemic. Sununu, who has not held a pandemic briefing in several weeks, pleaded with residents who have not been vaccinated to do the right thing and said there are numerous locations to do so.

Health officials say the state has seen case numbers increase over the past two weeks, from daily numbers averaging in the 20s increasing to the 40s. There are now about 22 people hospitalized and the state has been averaging about one death a day. The percent positive rate is now 1.9%.

As of Thursday, New Hampshire health officials reported 48 new coronavirus cases for a total of 100,120. There have been a total of 1,385 deaths.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.