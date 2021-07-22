BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It was nice to finally see some sunshine on Thursday with temperatures in most spots warming back up into the 70s. While we have the chance for a few showers on Friday, most of the end of the week forecast will remain dry.

We’ll see clouds thicken up just a bit through the early morning on Friday, with the chance of showers after midnight, mainly in northern New York. By daybreak, those showers will be moving through southern Vermont, and quickly clear out by mid morning. The rest of the day will feature a mix of sun and clouds with just the chance of a quick, pop-up shower passing by in the afternoon. Temperatures should warm back up into the mid to upper 70s. You should be able to see the full moon on Friday night with partly cloudy skies.

Saturday will start out with partly sunny skies. The day will be dry with some afternoon clouds on the increase and high temperatures close to 80. Rain will return to the region on Saturday night and continue into Sunday morning. Skies will be mostly cloudy on Sunday with the chance for a few more showers in the afternoon and highs in the upper 70s.

We’ll be back to partly sunny skies for the start of the work week. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Our next chance of showers, and possibly a few thunderstorms, will be heading into mid week. We’ll see scattered showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday and Thursday with highs remaining in the mid to upper 70s.

