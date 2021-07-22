BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Thursday, everyone! It will look and feel more like mid-Jully again today after that cool, cloudy, drippy Wednesday. Temperatures will still be a little shy of where they ought to be this time of year, but mid-70s for highs is mighty fine. Most of us will be enjoying lots of sunshine, but there is still just a slight chance for a passing shower, mainly in the Northeast Kingdom and northern New Hampshire.

A weak frontal system will come in overnight and into early Friday with a round of showers, but nothing significant. Again tomorrow, there will be lots of sunshine by afternoon, but there will also be the chance for a few, scattered showers.

The weekend will start out great, with sunny skies for most of Saturday and seasonably warm temperatures. Clouds will start to move in later in the day as another frontal system moves in from the west. Those clouds will bring another round of showers on Saturday night into Sunday. There may be some clearing late Sunday.

Monday & Tuesday are looking partly sunny with just a slight chance for some showers. There will be a better chance for showers come Wednesday with a cold front coming through.

Take MAX Advantage of those sunny times over the next few days! -Gary

