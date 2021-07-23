Analysis: What does new Justice Department policy mean for journalists?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland Monday formalized a new policy that broadly prohibits prosecutors from subpoenaing of journalist records, something major media outlets like the New York Times and CNN dealt with during the Trump administration.

In his official memo, Garland said the DOJ “will no longer use compulsory legal process for the purpose of obtaining information from or records of members of the news media acting within the scope of newsgathering activities.”

Darren Perron spoke with Justin Silverman of the New England First Amendment Coalition, about the proposed policy and what it means for journalists.

