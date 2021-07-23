Advertisement

Bennington Selectboard ponders return of pledge after virus absence

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont town board is considering whether to revive the reciting of the Pledge of Allegiance now that it is holding in-person meetings again.

The Bennington Select Board stopped reciting the pledge during more than a year of remote meetings because it was considered impractical. Board Chairwoman Jeannie Jenkins said she looked at the minutes of other boards in Bennington County and the select board appears to be the only community in the county that has said the pledge.

Jenkins said she and board member Jim Carroll are researching the issue and she wants to make a recommendation at the next meeting.

